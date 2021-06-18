Diver missing in Falmouth Bay

A major search operation was launched for a scuba diver missing two miles south of Falmouth in Cornwall yesterday (17 June).

The diver was reported to have failed to return from a dive off St Anthony on the Roseland peninsula at around midday, and the search in Falmouth Bay was being co-ordinated by Falmouth Coastguard, based at Pendennis.

Its search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were joined by a Royal Navy helicopter on exercise in the area and the two Falmouth lifeboats, with fishing and recreational vessels also taking part.

The operation was stood down at 9pm and was due to resume today (18 June).

****** THE DIVER AIRLIFTED by the Coastguard from the dive-boat Valhalla in Shetland earlier this week (Monday, 14 June) later died in hospital. The rescue operation was reported on Divernet. The man, one of two who had got into difficulties while diving off the island of Bressay, was a 68-year-old from Northamptonshire. The other man, aged 52, was later discharged from the same hospital. According to the BBC, the pair had been diving the wreck of a fishing-boat called the Fraoch Bain.

On Tuesday (15 June) 50-year-old Barry Beckett died in the USA after diving on the well-known Vandenberg missile-tracker wreck off the Florida Keys. Out with Southpoint Divers of Key West, he had returned to its boat Phoenix after his dive but died once back aboard.