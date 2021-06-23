Tireless doctor wins Maldives trip

The last of Emperor Divers’ eight Covid Diver Heroes has been named as 38-year-old doctor KK Tan from Malaysia, and he wins a free week’s liveaboard diving.

“There will be no greater reward for this selfless cousin of mine than to win a liveaboard trip to the Maldives where he can find solace in scuba diving, the holiday activity he enjoys most,” said his cousin Alex Chan in his nomination statement.

“I have not seen him physically for more than a year, nor did his parents, because he has isolated himself for fear of inadvertently bringing the virus home,” said Chan, explaining that Kuala Lumpur-based Dr Tan had been tireless in supporting frontline staff throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“By day, he takes up the administrative role to procure quality medical equipment and ensure proper distribution to health facilities throughout the country – an uphill task in view of the rising number of cases in my country,” he went on.

“By night, he would return to his former hospital to help out with the outpatient cases there. If not working on weekends, he would visit a couple of old folks’ home to provide encouragement and free medical consultations, as well as delivering medications where able.”