60m-deep pool for divers in Dubai

The world’s deepest pool for diving opens to the public at the end of July in a part of the world that doesn’t do things by halves – the United Arab Emirates.

Only technical divers can reach the bottom of Deep Dive Dubai because its pool is 60m deep. Big enough to hold 14 million litres of water – the vertical equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools – the facility has already been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest diving pool.

Its director is Jarrod Jablonski, best-known as an extreme cave diver and founder of Global Underwater Explorers.

The pool is themed as an underwater metropolis, complete with streetscapes, apartments, garages and arcade games. There are two underwater habitats with dry chambers, at 6m and 21m, and 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool along with sound and mood-lighting systems.

The fresh water is maintained at a temperature of 30°C and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock and other filtration systems.

The pool is built into a 1500sq m oyster-shaped facility that includes a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant set to open this winter and various function rooms and conference spaces. Viewing areas on the lower floors allow diners in the restaurant and people in other rooms to see into the pool.

Deep Dive Dubai embraces what it describes as the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with media editing room, video wall and the cameras, sound and lighting systems set up in the pool itself. In the last quarter of 2021, a 10-person hyperbaric chamber will also be available at the site.

Scuba and freediving experiences and training courses at all levels are to be offered in what has been certified as a PADI 5* IDC facility. The activities are available to anyone aged 10 and above in three categories – Discover, Dive and Develop, the latter covering training from beginner through to technical and instructor levels.