FREE August DIVER out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the AUGUST issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Hawaii Snorkel Deaths Mystery, Remote Maldives Adventure, Dangers of signing off on skills, TCI on land and on sea, UN Photo Gems, Mixed feelings on Salem Express dive, the German slate-mine with photogenic pit-props, Costa Rica wet ‘n’dry – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more. .

DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the August issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the August issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE July issue of DIVER, featuring:

95 Top Liveaboards…

… and the sites their guests insist on diving!

Diving Thailand’s rock-star site

Full test: Garmin’s Descent Mk 2

How good prep smashes the cold

WW1 sub victims in the Dardanelles

Mind-blowing fish-hunt in deep south

PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T ponders ‘The New Abnormal’ … Ground-breaking wreck ID dives in Malta & Sweden … Model island in the Philippines … New dive gear … ‘From lonely squeezes to a World stage’ – Rick Stanton’s sensational new book

Get FREE July DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here