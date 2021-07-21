WIN! WIN! WIN! A TUSA TC1 Dive Computer worth £249

TUSA’s new TC1 is a stylish wrist computer ideal for all divers as either a primary or back-up device.

“The intuitive display and menu will not leave you confused,” says TUSA. “A long-life rechargeable LI-ION battery keeps your TC1 running strong your entire dive day. Go dive noise free by activating the TC1 vibration mode. Your dive buddies will thank you!”

Available in either black or white, the TC1 also offers the option of a nylon strap.

Features include:

Algorithm based on Buhlmann ZHL-16C

Rechargeable LI-ION battery and long battery life

User-friendly interface design

Supports Scuba, Plan, Free Dive and Gauge modes.

Audio / Visual alarm and vibration equipped

Adjustable backlight

Altitude Smart Mode automatically adjusts for altitude diving.

