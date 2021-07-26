Diver’s $100k find runs in the family

A US scuba diver has discovered a rare gold coin in 9m of water – the first to be recovered from Florida’s 17th-century Spanish galleon shipwreck Nuestra de Atocha for 20 years.

Zach Moore was diving from the Mel Fisher’s Treasures salvage vessel JB Magruder on 16 July, using an underwater metal detector. His find is believed to be worth at least US $98,000.

Moore’s father Bill was part of the crew that discovered and recovered what the divers term the “motherload” of the Atocha in 1985. On one single dive they found 75kg of gold finger bars, chains, and discs. They went on to find 121 gold coins, but discoveries of these had dried up by 2001.