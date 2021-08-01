DIVING NEWS
Eco-moorings can protect Studland’s seahorses
Studland’s seagrass is a breeding ground for spiny seahorses, which are protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act. The area was designated a Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) in 2019, with the aim of returning both seagrass and seahorses to “favourable condition”, and the scheme has been approved by the Marine Management Organisation.
Seagrass meadows not only provide essential habitat for species such as seahorses but also store up to twice as much carbon per hectare as terrestrial forests, helping to counter the negative effects of global warming.
“I am delighted to be working with boatfolk to develop a practical solution that allows boaters to continue enjoying this remarkable site, in a way that also enables the conservation of rare seagrass meadows and crucial seahorse breeding grounds,” said diver and Seahorse Trust executive director Neil Garrick-Maidment.
“boatfolk is all about making it easy for people to get out on the water and to enjoy their time afloat,” said the group’s MD Michael Prideaux. “Providing an alternative option at Studland that protects this incredible marine environment is about doing the right thing for boaters and for our planet.
“Financial return is not an objective here; we are committed to making Studland Bay a sustainable boating destination for generations to come and are proud to be putting our name and resources behind the scheme.”
The move is part of boatfolk’s Coastline Deadline sustainability strategy.