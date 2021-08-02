Malta sinks another patrol boat

Patrol boat P-33, formerly used by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), has become the latest attraction to be sunk for scuba divers in Malta.

The vessel was scuttled off Zonqor Point, a salt-pan area in the south-east of the main island, on 31 July. The 23m-long wreck now lies at a depth of 20m between two existing dive-sites, those of the tugboats St Michael and Melita, according to the Times of Malta.

The Bremse-class boat was built in Germany for the East German navy in the early 1970s, but after reunification in 1992 it was sold off to Malta as part of a job-lot of four patrol boats.

P-33 served in the AFM’s Maritime Squadron but was decommissioned in 2005. According to the paper the sinking had long been delayed, original proposals to locate the boat off Marsalforn in Gozo nine years ago having been scuppered because of environmental concerns.

Other AFM patrol boats such as the P-29 in Cirkewwa and P-31 in Comino are already familiar to divers in Malta. The latest sinking was arranged by the Professional Diving Schools Association of Malta, Gozo and Comino and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).