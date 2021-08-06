Basking sharks meet to eat – and show off

Researchers studying video-tagged basking sharks in Scotland’s Sea of Hebrides have recorded the first complete breaching event, as well as what is thought to be the first sub-surface courtship display, consisting of nose-to-tail chasing and parallel swimming.

Their recordings included the first observations of basking shark grouping behaviour near the seabed.

The breach, captured from a basking shark’s point of view for the first time, followed a rapid ascent from a depth of 77m in 70 seconds. The display was thought to be another component of the sharks’ courtship behaviour, of which little had previously been known, despite advances in biologging technologies.