Diving instructor dies in Sydney

A British technical diving instructor who had settled in Australia has died during a rebreather dive off Shelly Beach in Manly, New South Wales.

Steve Ho, who had recently qualified as a GUE Tech 1 Instructor, was also a PADI Tec Trimix Instructor & Master Scuba Diver Trainer, a GUE CCR 1 rebreather diver and an Explorers Club Member.

He worked as assistant manager and technical manager at Dive Centre Manly, located in a suburb of north Sydney.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on 5 April. Ho died after being pulled onto rocks near Deadmans Reef at Manly, and according to a report in the Northern Beaches Advocate, which did not name him at the time, he was thought to have suffered a possible cardiac arrest.

A local freediver was seen waving for help while Ho, who had been using a rebreather, appeared to be unconscious. Nearby surfers helped to pull him onto a rocky platform at the base of a cliff. Police, ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter, fire & rescue crews and lifeguards responded to an emergency call.

Efforts by paramedics to resuscitate Ho at the site were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The police were investigating to produce a coroner’s report.

GUE described Ho as a full-time instructor and “an active presence in diving in Sydney, including the promotion of and the running of underwater clean-ups and environmental initiatives.”