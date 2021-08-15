Dive safety school opens new doors

The International School of Diving Safety & Medicine (ISDSM) has opened new premises at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) campus in Qala, Gozo in the Maltese Islands. The facility cost around 60,000 euros, including diving and dive-safety equipment.

The school was launched in 2017 by ITS, DAN Europe and Malta’s Professional Diving Schools Association to offer diving safety, research and medicine courses focusing, says DAN, “on the sustainability of the diving industry”.

A BSc course in diving safety management was launched last year, and practical sessions for this will be held at the new premises.

The opening coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with training agency PADI Worldwide. Its diver certification system has been selected for use in awards for the degree-course students.

“Even in a time of much uncertainty like the one we’re living in, opening a centre like this adds to the value that the ISDSM holds within the industry,” said DAN Europe CEO Prof Alessandro Marroni.