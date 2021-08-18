WIN! WIN! WIN! A SurfStar Stand Up Paddle Board worth £440

The 10’6” SurfStar Beginner Stand Up Paddle Board is an all-round board featuring a unique square-shape tail and rounded head with slightly upward angle making it easy to cut through water while maintaining balance for beginners.

“This inflatable board is very durable and suitable for using in ocean, fresh water lakes, and rivers,” says SurfStar. “The soft anti-slip EVA deck is super comfortable to stand on, easy for additional rider or pet, and bright colour and sporty design make it popular among different age groups.”

With an inflate/deflate time of 5-10 minutes, the board weighs only 18.8 lbs when inflated, making it easy to store and transport.

Included in the package are a comfortable backpack, adjustable 3-piece aluminum paddle (that stays afloat), coiled safety leash, hand pump, fin, and a waterproof bag for phone and keys.

For a chance to win, enter the Competition here