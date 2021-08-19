FREE September DIVER out now!

How divers found a lost battlefield, Working 110m down on the Xlendi wreck, First CCR dive with the Hollis P2, Eye-opening diver dispatches from Barbados, Euro-tour divers arrive in Malta, Loving Loch Carron, What draws Belgian divers to the Well of Ekren?, Magical seals of Lundy – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.