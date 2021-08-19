FREE September DIVER out now!

DIVING NEWS
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the SEPTEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features How divers found a lost battlefield, Working 110m down on the Xlendi wreck, First CCR dive with the Hollis P2, Eye-opening diver dispatches from Barbados, Euro-tour divers arrive in Malta, Loving Loch Carron, What draws Belgian divers to the Well of Ekren?, Magical seals of Lundy – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the September issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Also still available – FREE August issue of DIVER, featuring:
- The Hawaii Snorkel Deaths Mystery
- Far-out Maldives Adventure
- Dangers of signing off on skills
- TCI – on land & sea
- Mixed feelings diving the tragic Salem Express
- German slate-mine with photogenic pit-props
- Costa Rica – wet ‘n’ dry
PLUS: DIVER Tests … ‘Freediving – it’s just snorkelling with good PR’ asserts Louise T … New dive gear … UN Photo Gems … ‘Dives & detective work solve U-boat mysteries’

19 August 2021