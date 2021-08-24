Things fall apart

I CAN’T QUITE UNDERSTAND IT. How did that happen? Every item of my scuba kit was fine when I put it away.

Perhaps it’s lockdown. Perhaps this always happens after a period of “dive hibernation”.

I’m finding it difficult to accept that items of my kit can expire in storage. The longer I’ve owned a piece of kit, the greater is my confidence that it’s pretty much indestructible.

I’ve had the same mask for more than 15 years; why isn’t it just the same as it ever was? This is not my beautiful mask. It’s looking battered and discoloured, with a split in the seal.

When I took my faithful old computer to the dive-shop to ask for a battery-change, the guy behind the counter shook his head.

He said they don’t make those batteries any more, which made me feel really sad, as if a part of my life had been declared obsolete.

So I dug out my much newer Suunto D5 dive-computer and found that the strap had completely sheared off – on both sides. It would now look more at home pinned to a nurse’s uniform.

For me, an important part of a dive-computer’s function is help prevent a leak through my wrist-seal. This is no good at all.

I excavated a diving pouch that I had left in the bottom of my crate and discovered that the batteries inside my back-up torch are covered in rusty sludge. So no big surprise that it wouldn’t turn on.

There is also a massive hole appearing between the finger and thumb of one of my dive-gloves. And they don’t seem to fit me any more – have my hands mysteriously grown?

I’m beginning to take this personally. I feel like a pet-owner, guilty of neglect. I’m wicked and I’m lazy. Perhaps it’s me that’s in a state of deterioration.