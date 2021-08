Now available in two thicknesses and 15 male and 12 female styles, the W7 uses soft, flexible Neoflex 100% CR neoprene in grey and black Lycra for four-way stretch and a comfortable fit, says the Swedish maker.

There are soft kneepads, Kevlar and Duratex reinforcement, a double-zipper seal system, double seals in Glide-skin for wrist and legs, thermal lining and two pockets.

A detachable neck-seal is an option.

Price is £349 (5mm) or £385 (7mm).