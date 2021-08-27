Maldives diver set for two-day immersion

There was disappointment for UK scuba divers yesterday (26 August) as it was announced that the Maldives would remain on the government’s red list for travel. However, plans are going ahead to mark the Indian Ocean nation’s 50 years in the diving industry next year, centring on a 50-hour scuba dive to be carried out by Maldivian technical diver Shafraz “Shaff” Naeem.

The Ocean 6:50 event is set to take place at the Kuda Giri dive-site in South Male Atoll from 25-27 February, 2022 – by which time it is hoped that current travel restrictions will have been eased.

The idea is to bring together “the local and international diving community, marine researchers and environmental activists to raise awareness and advocate for meaningful and sustainable solutions to the issues of plastic pollution, climate change, endangered species and the marine ecosystem”, according to events-management company Unix Sporting.

Unix describes itself as “a team of entrepreneurs working together to bring unique sporting events to the Maldives”.

While under water Naeem will be holding a pledge that visiting divers can sign as a show of solidarity for the cause. The entire dive will be livestreamed through YouTube and Facebook, and divers from around the world will also be invited to sign during the virtual event.

The longest open saltwater scuba dive world record is held by Egyptian diver Saddam Killany, who managed more than 145 hours in Dahab last year. Naeem’s endurance dive, if successful, would be a national and regional record.