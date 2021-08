This canister light might be budget-priced but Nanight says it has enough performance for most divers.

Powered by six ni-mh AA batteries, it emits 1500lm of light at a beam angle of 10°, and this can be boosted to 4000lm with an optional li-ion battery-pack upgrade.

A soft Goodman handle is included, with hard carbon or aluminium handles optional.

It costs 300 euros plus VAT.