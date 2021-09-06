Shearwater Swift Wireless Pressure Transmitter

Shearwater says that AI technology enables the Swift to create a “highly reliable” connection, communicating only when the channel is clear.

This means that divers can use multiple transmitters close to each other without fear of interference.

It is compatible with all existing Shearwater AI-enabled computers, and its user-replaceable 3v CR2 lithium battery is said to last up to 300 hours.

The 200m-rated 135g unit costs 335 euros.