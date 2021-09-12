Divers invited to join AWARE Week

PADI’s fourth annual AWARE Week takes place from Saturday 18 to 26 September, with the training agency inviting eco-conscious divers to take part in a programme of live and virtual events, activities and courses, with the aim of advancing conservation-awareness and local engagement.

Hosted by PADI dive centres, resorts and individual professionals, AWARE Week 2021 is claimed to take the PADI AWARE Foundation’s flagship programmes “to the next level”, addressing the issues not only of marine pollution and vulnerable marine species but climate change, marine protected areas and threats to coral reefs.

Central is the charity’s Dive Against Debris citizen-science programme to help clean the ocean while collecting data to inform future pollution management.

Examples of events taking place in the UK include a “Saltwater Britain” project led by marine scientist and presenter Charlie Young with Blue Ventures Expeditions. This will take divers to the Farne Islands to dive with seals as well as clearing underwater rubbish, on 25-26 September.

Fifth Point Dive Centre in Northumberland is running a virtual PADI AWARE Week challenge from 18 September, aiming to transform participants into fully fledged eco-divers in seven days. Led by PADI course director Nic Emery, it will offer daily videos and live Q&As covering protection of UK waters and making sustainable choices both above and below the surface.