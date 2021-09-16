UK diver death, airlifts and a rescue

A 64-year-old male diver died on a dive off the coast at Caernarfon in north-west Wales on 12 September.

The Coastguard launched a multi-agency search at around 3pm after the man had failed to resurface with the rest of his group.

Porthdinllaen and Trearddur Bay RNLI lifeboats were sent to the scene with Holyhead Coastguard Rescue Team, the Caernarfon search and rescue helicopter, North Wales Police and specialist divers.

The missing diver’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at about 7pm. The coroner was informed, but the police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The following evening (13 September) a Coastguard helicopter from South Wales brought a diver from an unknown location to Poole for transfer by ambulance to a hyperbaric chamber to be treated for suspected decompression illness.

And the next morning Sunderland Coastguard responded to reports of another diver with suspected DCI. The casualty was taken by helicopter from Seaham marina for treatment at Hull Royal Infirmary.