FREE October DIVER out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the OCTOBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Why the Maldives’ Farikede is the Next Big Thing, ss Thistlegorm at 80,The Wonderland that is Deep Dive Dubai, Sheer joy of night-diving, Epic French location for serious cave divers, Jason’s Cyprus Forest, Cenotes Crazy! – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.

DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the October issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the October issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE September issue of DIVER, featuring:

How divers found a lost battlefield

Working 110m down on the Xlendi wreck

First CCR dive on the Hollis P2

Eye-opening diver dispatches from Barbados

Euro-tour divers arrive in Malta

Loving Loch Carron

What draws Belgian divers to the Well of Ekren?

PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T experiences things falling apart … New dive gear … Magical seals of Lundy … Breakthroughs for shipwreck archaeologists … How freediving and u/w photography can be a good mix.

Get FREE September DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here