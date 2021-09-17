DIVING NEWS
FREE October DIVER out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the OCTOBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Why the Maldives’ Farikede is the Next Big Thing, ss Thistlegorm at 80,The Wonderland that is Deep Dive Dubai, Sheer joy of night-diving, Epic French location for serious cave divers, Jason’s Cyprus Forest, Cenotes Crazy! – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the October issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Also still available – FREE September issue of DIVER, featuring:
- How divers found a lost battlefield
- Working 110m down on the Xlendi wreck
- First CCR dive on the Hollis P2
- Eye-opening diver dispatches from Barbados
- Euro-tour divers arrive in Malta
- Loving Loch Carron
- What draws Belgian divers to the Well of Ekren?
PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T experiences things falling apart … New dive gear … Magical seals of Lundy … Breakthroughs for shipwreck archaeologists … How freediving and u/w photography can be a good mix.
17 September 2021