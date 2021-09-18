Ocean Art is back – with prizes

Hot on the heels of the call for entries to this year’s Masters Underwater Imaging Competition, reported recently on Divernet, comes another prestigious landmark in the international photo-contest calendar – the 2021 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

Divers with any level of photographic expertise have until the end of November to enter the Underwater Photography Guide’s 10th such event.

But where the Masters has this year made a point of restricting prize values, in light of the negative effect of the Covid pandemic on dive travel and trade sponsors, Ocean Art features US $30,000-worth of rewards for winning entrants, mainly in the form of Coral Triangle liveaboard and resort trips and photographic equipment. Category winners are able to rank their preferred prizes.

The 13 categories – one more than previously, the new one being Black & White – are expected to yield more than 50 prize-winning images.