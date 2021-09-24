Spanish divers uncover Roman gold coins

A total of 53 perfectly preserved Roman gold coins have been found on the seabed off the Spanish island of Portitxol east of Valencia, following the chance discovery by two recreational freedivers of an initial eight.

The find by Luis Lens and Cesar Gimeno triggered an underwater excavation led by archaeologists from the University of Alicante, who say that what they found represents one of the biggest hoards of such coins ever to be found in Europe.

Diving alongside the archaeologists were members of the Spanish Civil Guard Special Underwater Brigade. Besides the coins, the scuba divers found three nails, thought to be copper, and severely deteriorated lead remains that could have come from a sea chest.

The coins have been dated to the late Roman period, between the end of the 4th and beginning of the 5th century AD, by scientists from the university’s Research Institute in Archaeology & Historical Heritage.

The coins were so well preserved that their inscriptions were clear to read. They derive from the periods of government of five emperors: Valentinian I (three coins), Valentinian II (seven), Theodosius I (15), Arcadius (17) and Honorius (10). Only one coin had an indecipherable inscription.