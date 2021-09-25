A slice of Madeira

Portugal and the Azores have been on and off the all-clear list but the Portuguese island of Madeira has stayed green-listed for a while now, if we dare to tempt fate.

Portugal Dive calls it “the safe port of the Atlantic” and arranges eight-day diving holidays including 10 dives of your choice there from 909 euros pp.

You’ll be based in the capital Funchal or the nearby island of Porto Santo and dive at sites in the Garajau Natural Park and elsewhere, spending seven nights in a 3* hotel or apartment (two sharing).

Local support during your stay is included. It could be a good way to ease back into overseas diving.