DIVING NEWS
FREE November DIVER out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the NOVEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Turtles of Thailand, Long Weekend in Scapa, Do You Have a Scuba Sixth Sense?, Highs & Lows of Night Diving, Dive India!, Hot Turkey, Road-Trip’s Scandinavia Finale – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the November issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the November issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE October issue of DIVER, featuring:
- Why the Maldives’ Farikede is the next big thing
- ss Thistlegorm at 80
- The Deep Dive Dubai Wonderland
- Epic French site for serious cave divers
- Jason’s Cyprus Forest
- Sheer Joy of Night Diving
PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T … New dive gear … and much more!
Get FREE October DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
14 October 2021