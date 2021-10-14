DIVING NEWS

FREE November DIVER out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the NOVEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

  • Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Turtles of Thailand, Long Weekend in Scapa, Do You Have a Scuba Sixth Sense?, Highs & Lows of Night Diving, Dive India!, Hot Turkey, Road-Trip’s Scandinavia Finale  – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the November issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the November issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE October issue of DIVER, featuring:

  • Why the Maldives’ Farikede is the next big thing
  • ss Thistlegorm at 80
  • The Deep Dive Dubai Wonderland
  • Epic French site for serious cave divers
  • Jason’s Cyprus Forest
  • Sheer Joy of Night Diving

PLUS:  DIVER Tests … Louise T … New dive gear … and much more!

Get FREE October DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

14 October 2021