FREE November DIVER out now!

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the NOVEMBER issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.

This means that:

Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.

Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features Turtles of Thailand, Long Weekend in Scapa, Do You Have a Scuba Sixth Sense?, Highs & Lows of Night Diving, Dive India!, Hot Turkey, Road-Trip’s Scandinavia Finale – plus latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.

DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the November issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.

It avoids:

Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine

Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas

Get FREE digital copy of the November issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE October issue of DIVER, featuring:

Why the Maldives’ Farikede is the next big thing

ss Thistlegorm at 80

The Deep Dive Dubai Wonderland

Epic French site for serious cave divers

Jason’s Cyprus Forest

Sheer Joy of Night Diving

PLUS: DIVER Tests … Louise T … New dive gear … and much more!

Get FREE October DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here