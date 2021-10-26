Ghost Winter Warmer goes live

Ocean-conservation charity Ghost Fishing UK has announced dates for an in-person “Winter Warmer” weekend at inland dive-site the National Diving & Activity Centre in Gloucestershire, after having been forced to hold its last annual event online because of Covid-19.

Running over the weekend of 15-16 January, the annual fund-raiser is designed to offer UK scuba divers an opportunity to meet the team, dive with the instructors and get a taste of the business of removing lost fishing gear from the sea.

Divers are invited to pre-book one of the three underwater sessions on offer. Places are available on a first-come, first-served basis, taking into account experience, qualifications and equipment limitations.

On Saturday evening the charity hosts a social event with bar, barbecue, raffle, auction, guest speakers and music.

“This event is always a lot of fun and a great way for divers and the public to become involved in the charity,” says charity trustee Christine Grosart.