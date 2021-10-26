DIVING NEWS
Ghost Winter Warmer goes live
Ocean-conservation charity Ghost Fishing UK has announced dates for an in-person “Winter Warmer” weekend at inland dive-site the National Diving & Activity Centre in Gloucestershire, after having been forced to hold its last annual event online because of Covid-19.
Running over the weekend of 15-16 January, the annual fund-raiser is designed to offer UK scuba divers an opportunity to meet the team, dive with the instructors and get a taste of the business of removing lost fishing gear from the sea.
Divers are invited to pre-book one of the three underwater sessions on offer. Places are available on a first-come, first-served basis, taking into account experience, qualifications and equipment limitations.
On Saturday evening the charity hosts a social event with bar, barbecue, raffle, auction, guest speakers and music.
“This event is always a lot of fun and a great way for divers and the public to become involved in the charity,” says charity trustee Christine Grosart.
“It takes a lot of work for our volunteers to organise and while last year’s online event was well-attended, nothing compares to a proper in-person social event that NDAC kindly hosts for us.”
Divers can book a taster dive/workshop, which includes an evening social ticket, for £25.
The venue is at Tidenham near Chepstow.