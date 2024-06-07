The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Pygmy Seahorse

Follow Divernet on Google News
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Pygmy Seahorse

Last Updated on June 7, 2024 by Adrian Stacy

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Pygmy Seahorse

The underwater world is home to an astonishing array of marine life, each species adding its unique charm to the ocean’s tapestry. Among these, the Hippocampus bargibanti, commonly known as Bargibant’s seahorse or the pygmy seahorse, stands out for its extraordinary camouflage and diminutive size. This remarkable creature, discovered relatively recently in the late 20th century, intrigues marine biologists and underwater enthusiasts alike.

Hippocampus bargibanti was first described in 1970 by Georges Bargibant, a marine biologist whose name the species honours. Bargibant stumbled upon this seahorse while examining a Muricella gorgonian coral, highlighting its exceptional ability to blend seamlessly into its environment. These pygmy seahorses are predominantly found in the coral reefs of the Indo-Pacific region.

P5250039
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Pygmy Seahorse 4

Bargibant’s seahorse is renowned for its tiny size, measuring just 1.4 to 2.7 centimetres in length. This minute size and its knobby, bumpy appearance provide excellent camouflage against the gorgonian corals it clings to. The seahorse exhibits two primary colour morphs: grey with red tubercles and yellow with orange tubercles, each variant adapted to match specific coral species. This extraordinary mimicry not only aids in evading predators but also makes the seahorse one of the most challenging marine creatures to spot. But do not worry; the dive masters at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort know where to take you to see these incredible tiny creatures in Raja Ampat.

The life of Hippocampus bargibanti revolves around the gorgonian coral. These seahorses are highly sedentary, often remaining attached to the same coral for their entire lives. They use their prehensile tails to anchor themselves securely, swaying gently with the currents.

P5170079
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Pygmy Seahorse 5

Pygmy seahorses feed on tiny planktonic organisms, such as copepods and other small crustaceans, using a method known as suction feeding. They use their elongated snouts to create a vacuum, drawing in prey remarkably efficiently. Due to their minuscule size, their diet comprises only the smallest marine organisms.

Bargibant’s seahorses exhibit fascinating reproductive behaviour. Like other seahorse species, they practice a form of male pregnancy. After an elaborate courtship dance, the female deposits her eggs into the male’s brood pouch, where he fertilises and carries them until they hatch. This gestation period lasts about two weeks, after which the male gives birth to fully formed, miniature seahorses. This reproductive strategy ensures a high degree of parental investment, increasing the likelihood of offspring survival in their delicate reef habitats.

P5250038
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Pygmy Seahorse 6

Hippocampus bargibanti, the pygmy seahorse, is a marvel of the marine world. Its unique adaptations and intricate relationship with coral reefs symbolise the delicate balance within ocean ecosystems.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://godivingshow.com Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GOUJEOERGNDg1N0QyNDA3

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://godivingshow.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 00:57 Shearwater Tern TX 01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i 03:04 Apple Watch Ultra 04:14 Suunto EON Core 05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0 06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo 06:53 Mares Sirius 07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0 08:40 Shearwater Peregrine 09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://godivingshow.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Shearwater Tern TX
01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i
03:04 Apple Watch Ultra
04:14 Suunto EON Core
05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0
06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo
06:53 Mares Sirius
07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0
08:40 Shearwater Peregrine
09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QkU3RjBCMjgzQUIzNjg2

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

https://godivingshow.com How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com
How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator.

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OEQ1OTk4ODU2N0E5RUYz

How To Disassemble a Power Inflator #scuba #BCD #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x