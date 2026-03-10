Scuba Diver #94

Magazine Subscriptions
Issue 94 of Scuba Diver is now out, and get ready to dive into some serious diving goodness.

Stuart Philpott rounds out his three-island odyssey around the Maldives with a visit to Eriyadu; we have part one of a visually stunning Q&A with underwater photographer and liveaboard captain Brandi Mueller.

Marcus Greatwood discusses the challenges of searching for shipwrecks using breath-hold techniques, which they employed in the waters off Greece.

Luke Evans makes the most of a family diving holiday to Malta to rack up another couple of PADI certs (Deep Diver and Wreck Diver) on his way to Master Scuba Diver.

Andy Torbet talks about the trials and tribulations of filming technical dives for television productions; plus there is an exclusive ten-page guide to the luxurious resort of Wakatobi.

