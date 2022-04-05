50% dive fees for Sunset’s 50th anniversary

Some dive operations win a reputation by virtue of being around for a long time and building a loyal clientele, and Sunset Divers on Grand Cayman’s west coast is one of those.

It says it puts its longevity down to attention to safety and customer service, and is offering half-price diving throughout August, September and October this year to mark its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Adrien & Bonnie Briggs might have started Sunset Divers in 1972 but the Sunset House hotel where the dive centre is based has been going since Adrien’s mother Hebe started it as a guesthouse back in 1958.

Overlooking the Caribbean near the capital George Town, it offered the first accommodation for divers arriving from overseas – mainly the USA – and flags itself “Grand Cayman’s Hotel for Divers, by Divers”.

Today the property has 36 air-conditioned rooms, suites and apartments plus restaurant and bar, and the dive-centre has a house reef including a landing craft sunk by the resort, six dive-boats for further-flung diving and a wide range of courses from entry-level to instructor. Cathy Church’s Underwater Photo Centre lies nearby.

The anniversary offer means 50% off two-tank dive-packages from 1 August to 31 October, but to qualify divers must book accommodation direct and for at least five nights.

So the price for a seven-night, six-day dive package, with two sharing accommodation, two-tank dives each day, airport transfers, tax and service charges is US$1,365 for a courtyard room (regular price $1710), or $1572 for an ocean-view room (normally $1917). Find out more at Sunset House.