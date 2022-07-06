Raja Ampat Eco Traveller

Think you do not have a significant role to play with the locals just because you are a visitor to another country. It has become even more critical than ever to ensure your dive resort supports education, communication, and conservation within the local community and serves to promote the area.

How to Become an Eco Traveller 2

WAYS TO BECOME AN ECO TRAVELLER

1 – Check Your Plastic Use.

From single-use plastics to chewing gum (basically a big glob of plastic), check your plastic usage and strive to motivate those around you to do the same.

2 – Reef-Safe Sunscreen.

Although it has been determined that no product can be seen as entirely safe for our marine life and coral gardens, it is vital to ensure you educate yourself on various chemicals found to be detrimental to the ocean’s health.

3 – Eco-Conscious Operations.

Making an effort to choose the most responsible marine tourism operators while traveling can also help save coral reefs.

Questions to ask: How does the company educate guests about the local environment and marine life? What steps does it take to minimise its impact on the local ecosystem? Does it run or assist in local conservation initiatives?

4 – Sustainable Seafood.

About one-third of all saltwater fish species live at least part of their lives on coral reefs, and all play essential roles in the health of these habitats. You can avoid being part of the problem by checking if your travel destination has a sustainable seafood guide and steering clear of out-of-season seafood offered on restaurant menus.

5 – Scuba Diving Lookout.

Another way of helping is asking your dive resort about invasive species and keeping a lookout during your dives. For example, the Crown of Thorns Seastar (a predator of coral) has been causing a bit of a stir in Raja Ampat. It’s believed the seastars were introduced to the reef through the ballast water of passing cargo ships, and with few predators, in Indonesian waters, they have thrived.

