Paralenz user? Jill Heinerth will judge your vids

Paralenz
Jill Heinerth (Jean-Benoit Cyr)

The “Every Dive Counts Community Contest” is an initiative from Paralenz, whereby scuba divers are asked to record a dive using one of the manufacturer’s underwater video cameras – and then share the results.

Transferring recordings via the Paralenz app, they have to create a story using at least four favourite clips, and multiple entries are permitted. Noted Canadian cave-diver and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth is judge and jury and will select the three best submissions based on the creativity and skill she sees in the videos.

Paralenz says that its free app allows divers to organise all their dive recordings in a single media library and share their dives with a worldwide community of divers, researchers and conservationists on its interactive map TheOceanBase. 

Paralenz
The recording is transferred from Paralenz camera to app

Paralenz cameras automatically collect real-time data during each dive, including depth, temperature, location and conductivity. The data is included as each shared dive recording turns into a dot on TheOceanBase map. This makes it an expanding research resource, while allowing users to browse through videos contributed by divers from around the world. 

The latest version of the app can be downloaded via Paralenz or the App Store or Google Play.

Competition prizes are an Aqualung i330R dive-computer, an Apeks Lifeline Ascend 30m reel and an Aqualung Seaflare Mini dive light, each item accompanied by a $50 Paralenz gift card. Closing date is 31 March, with the winners to be announced in April. Find more details here.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Truffe

Truffe or dare

Belgian cave diver KURT STORMS explores – and photographs – the sumps of French underground attraction Font Del Truffe The Lot department in the south-west

Ivana Orlovic

Q&A: Ivana Orlovic

Underwater model Ivana Orlovic has been featured in some of the most recognisable images of recent times, but on the other side of the lens

Follow Divernet on Social Media

divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.