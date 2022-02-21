Paralenz user? Jill Heinerth will judge your vids

The “Every Dive Counts Community Contest” is an initiative from Paralenz, whereby scuba divers are asked to record a dive using one of the manufacturer’s underwater video cameras – and then share the results.

Transferring recordings via the Paralenz app, they have to create a story using at least four favourite clips, and multiple entries are permitted. Noted Canadian cave-diver and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth is judge and jury and will select the three best submissions based on the creativity and skill she sees in the videos.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paralenz says that its free app allows divers to organise all their dive recordings in a single media library and share their dives with a worldwide community of divers, researchers and conservationists on its interactive map TheOceanBase.

The recording is transferred from Paralenz camera to app

Paralenz cameras automatically collect real-time data during each dive, including depth, temperature, location and conductivity. The data is included as each shared dive recording turns into a dot on TheOceanBase map. This makes it an expanding research resource, while allowing users to browse through videos contributed by divers from around the world.

The latest version of the app can be downloaded via Paralenz or the App Store or Google Play.

Competition prizes are an Aqualung i330R dive-computer, an Apeks Lifeline Ascend 30m reel and an Aqualung Seaflare Mini dive light, each item accompanied by a $50 Paralenz gift card. Closing date is 31 March, with the winners to be announced in April. Find more details here.