Wreck Tour 170: The Manina

We visit a more recent but rarely dived wreck this month, a cargo vessel lost off the Orkneys during bad weather with the loss of nine crew. JOHN LIDDIARD leads the way, illustration by MAX ELLIS

WRECKED ON SULE STACK on 8 April, 1968, and first dived on 28 May 1997, the 1333-ton motor ship Manina is still visited only a handful of times a year at most.

While the existence of the wreck has long been known, the first to dive it were Stromness-based wreck-researcher Kevin Heath and Malcolm Daughtrey from East Cheshire BSAC.

The club were regular visitors to Scapa Flow, fancied a bit of exploration and invited Kevin to join them for the day.

Diving from mv Triton, an echo was found in 40m, a shot dropped and Kevin and Malcolm were the first in to see if they had found the wreck.

The helm of the Manina was subsequently raised and restored, and can now be seen at Scapa Scuba in Stromness.

When I dived the wreck, Andy Cuthbertson, skipper of Jean Elaine, had been waiting for a few days of calm sea. He wanted to allow plenty of time for the groundswell to die down to a manageable level before venturing the 40 miles from Stromness. Wisely, he wouldn’t risk going that far only to find it too rough to dive.

A shotline is no longer needed, because there is a trail of wreckage all the way back to the cleft in the middle of Sule Stack.

Dives on the Manina now conveniently begin dropped in close to the rocks before swimming to the cleft to descend (1), dropping through the surge to the first identifiable piece of wreckage, which is the rudder (2).

Following the slope down, as the cleft widens the next identifiable parts of the wreckage are from the engine and refrigeration machinery (3) and (4).

The wreck continues as sporadic debris until 32m, where a section of derrick runs to a sizeable section of keel (5).

As the keel section ends, with only the propeller-shaft protruding, an anchor (6) can be found lying on top of a rock off to the north side of the keel at 36m.

Returning to the propshaft, it continues a few metres deeper to the propeller (7), at a depth of 40m.

Our route now turns south past scattered hull-plates (8) and along the face of a rock with a section of railing propped against it (9).

Crossing a low ridge, wreckage continues with some sections of derrick (10) and then a more bulky section of mast with a T across it (11).

Across the next ridge brings us to the vicinity of the bow, as evidenced by anchor chain (12) leading from a hole in what would have been the bow deck, still threaded through the tube of a hawse-pipe to a more recognisable section of the bow (13).

Only a few metres further south, the scattered plates fizzle out at 42m (14).

Turning back past the anchor-chain, a parallel pair of beams may have been a goal-post mast (15). These point up the slope to a more obvious rounded section of mast (16), within sight of the rocky wall of the stack.

The base of this mast is close to another ridge protruding from the wall, and scattered debris continues around this ridge, past a pair of bollards (17) and a section of piston (18), which completes a circuit back to the cleft where we started.

Ascending the wall slightly, a narrow ledge (19) runs along at 14m, with scraps of wreckage among the kelp, descending slightly to 18m and a cargo-winch (20).

Considering that this is almost directly above the bow, it may also have served as the anchor-winch.

At a location this remote, divers should not take any chances with decompression, and as much additional safety-stop time as you have gas for can easily be made while ascending the shallower section of the wall (21).

Although covered in kelp, in among the roots is a dense packing of anemones. For many divers, this would make an excellent shallow scenic dive by itself, so it comes as a bonus after the deeper wreck.

Thanks to Andy Cuthbertson, Kevin Heath, and various divers from Swansea and Leeds.

Appeared in DIVER January 2013