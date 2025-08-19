Halcyon introduces 3 new wings

Halcyon Dive Systems has introduced a new generation of wings that it says have been designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s divers. Its Era, Legend MK2 and Legend CCR models will, according to the manufacturer, provide divers with more control, comfort and confidence in the water.

Designed for single-cylinder diving, the Era is said to deliver exceptional trim, comfort and hose-management benefits. It features a redesigned bladder and outer shell designed to distribute air more efficiently into the lower part of the wing for better lift and horizontal trim.

Divers with Era and Legend Mk2 wings

Halcyon Era wing with carbon-fibre backplate

The trim position reduces drag and diving effort for optimal performance and more relaxing dives.

The wing has four integrated Opti-Weight zippered pockets to enable precise trim control directly within the wing. Each of the pockets holds 1kg, making them suitable for small adjustments in weight or trim/balance.

Smart hose-routeing uses the dual pass-throughs of the Legend double-tank BC system to keep hoses streamlined, secure and adaptable to a diver’s preferred set-up.

The compact elbow has a low profile and is designed to hug the tank to give a more streamlined fit, providing more room for the diver’s head and reducing pressure on the corrugated-hose fitting.

Available lift capacities are 1.35 and 1.8kg. An inflator with 52cm lp hose is standard and custom colours are available if required.

Legend MK2

The Legend MK2 wing

The Legend MK2 is the latest iteration of Halcyon’s established double-tank wing platform, with what are said to be improved trim options, faster drainage and cleaner hose-routeing.

The four patent-pending Opti-Weight pockets each hold 1kg and are designed to offer close control of body position, while precision pass-throughs simplify hose-management, keeping everything clean and accessible regardless of configuration.

Opti-Weight pockets each take 1kg of weight

The redesigned shell is intended to facilitate faster drainage and drying to minimise post-dive weight, while the compact inflator elbow sits flush against the tank to reduce wing bulge and pressure on the corrugated-hose fitting, and expand head space.

Both the Era and Legend MK2 are priced at 609 euros (£526) in standard black.

Legend CCR

Legend CCR

The Legend CCR adapts the Legend for closed-circuit systems and focuses on underwater support, stability and simplicity. Tested on JJ, Revo and SF2 units, it features four pass-through hose ports for streamlined CCR hose-routeing and a repositioned elbow support for better hose flexibility.

The shape and buoyancy placement “keep everything balanced and in control”, says Halcyon. The wing lift options are 1.8 and 2.7kg.

Era Legend MK2

The launch of the three wings has been timed to tie in with the debut of the company’s new website, where full details of the products can be found. Halcyon says that the site has been redesigned to offer a smoother and faster way to research gear and find dive inspiration.

Earlier this year the company introduced its Symbios Ecosystem of wrist and mask-mounted integrated dive-computers.