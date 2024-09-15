The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers

Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Mike’s Dive Store in west London
Mike’s Dive Store in west London

Mike’s Dive Store, London’s biggest scuba-diving retail centre, signed up as one of the first partners for UK marine charity Sea-Changers in 2015 – and its steadfast financial contributions over those nine years have just hit the £20,000 mark. 

Not only does the store upload a share of its profits to Sea-Changers on a regular basis, but it actively encourages its customers to make their own individual donations too. 

“We chose Sea-Changers to be our charity of choice purely based on the enthusiasm of Helen and Rachel,” says Mike’s director Steve Brown, referring to Sea-Changers’ energetic co-founders Helen Webb and Rachel Lopata. 

The two scuba divers came up with the idea of a charity to channel the donations of divers and other sea-users to worthy marine-conservation causes in 2010. Mike’s, which is based in Chiswick in west London, became one of Sea-Changers’ first industry partners – and has stayed the course.

Sea-Changers Helen Webb (left) and Rachel Lopata at a new water fountain on the Lincolnshire coast
Helen Webb (left) and Rachel Lopata with a coastal water fountain, one of many their work has enabled.

“Too often with charities nowadays, much of the money is squandered and does not actually reach the intended purpose or people,” says Brown. “Mike’s wanted to choose one where we felt people were genuinely involved, interested and made sure the money got to the intended purpose. 

“With Helen and Rachel we felt that was definitely the case. They should be proud of what they have done, especially while holding down other jobs.

All-round commitment

“It started off as 1% of profit but, in case there might not be enough profit, we changed it to an annual subscription, and now people can actually donate on the website. So from certain collections we give a percentage, and people can decide whether they want to add in a donation as well.”

Mike’s has maintained an all-round commitment to the environment that is reflected in its choice of packaging when dispatching dive-gear to customers.

“We were one of the first companies in the industry to use all-eco-friendly packaging,” says Brown. “All our orders go out in paper bags, even though it usually costs us twice or three times as much as plastic bags would. We made that switch years ago.”

Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper
Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper

One of Sea-Changers’ primary aims was to “enable businesses that care about the marine environment to make a difference”, and it aimed to make it easy for concerns such as Mike’s to channel funding to causes considered most deserving of help.

Since 2011, Sea-Changers says it has funded more than 320 UK grassroots marine-conservation projects, covering research, direct action and education to the tune of almost £400,000.

The recipients can range from small groups to well-known national charities, though Sea-Changers’ priority is to empower grassroots and community groups to take localised action that offers “a springboard for their growth”. 

Logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 7
Mikes logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 8

The projects are required to address the root causes of UK marine-conservation threats and challenges, prevent or reduce negative impacts on coastal and marine environments and/or species and add to knowledge of the challenges. 

One example is Project Seagrass, which started up in 2013. The following year Sea-Changers was the first organisation to award it a grant. That £500 to fund a training-pack enabled it to diversify its education materials – and by 2022 it had an £800,000+ income and was expanding globally.

Quick to pay tribute

In King Charles III’s first Birthday Honours List last year Webb and Lopata were appointed MBE for their services to marine conservation. They were quick to pay tribute in turn to their dedicated volunteers, partners such as Mike’s, of which there are now 11, and all their other donors.

“We could not have achieved any of the marine conservation outcomes that we have without businesses like Mike’s helping us,” says Lopata.

Mike’s Dive Store
Inside Mike’s

Mike’s Dive Store was founded in the 1990s by the late Mike Calder. Steve Brown, who had started his diving career in the Red Sea and worked with him, bought the business from the family after Calder’s death in 2009 and it continues to sell scuba, freediving and snorkelling equipment from all the major brands. The operation also includes Mike's Dive Cameras.

Mike’s Dive Store
Mike’s Dive Store

Mike’s message to customers about Sea-Changers is to “dive in, support a project or simply spread the word – every little action helps protect the oceans we all treasure”.

Information about the latest round of Sea-Changers-funded projects can be found on the charity’s website. Direct donations to Sea-Changers can be made here.

Also on Divernet: MBES FOR DIVERS WHO BECAME SEA-CHANGERS, SEA-CHANGERS BACKS ‘WIN-WIN’ SOCIAL PROJECTS, MIKE’S RAISES MORE THAN £10K, SCUBA DIVERS HELP TO RAISE CASH FOR UK PROJECTS

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:50 Question 01:19 Answer

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:50 Question
01:19 Answer

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

How Do I Prevent Jaw Fatigue? #askmark #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Can I Fit a Transmitter on the Far Side of My Dive Computer? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba Voted #1 On Extreme Sports List #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
John Heagney: How Do Vintage Twin Hose Regs Work? #askmark #scuba
ted: BSAC joins forces with other watersport governing bodies to fight for better protection for UK waters
John Charles DAVIES: Shark reprieve as Maldives U-turns on long-lining
Richard Rigby: Scuba recovers, but ‘core’ divers decline
Allan carr: Colin Doeg: Passing of u/w photography’s elder statesman
Recent News
BSAC joins forces with other watersport governing bodies to fight for better protection for UK waters BSAC joins forces with other watersport governing bodies to fight for better protection for UK waters
Line-retrieval ends in diver death + sunk boat Line-retrieval ends in diver death + sunk boat
How divers can support World Manta Day How divers can support World Manta Day
UK diver names Africa’s first pygmy pipehorse UK diver names Africa’s first pygmy pipehorse
World-record dive – to 45m in a warm tube World-record dive – to 45m in a warm tube
Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet! Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x