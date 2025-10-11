Inspiring the Next Generation: Kids Sea Camp Founder Margo Peyton on Diving, Family, and the Future

We continue our conversation with the Kids Sea Camp founder, who is on a mission to introduce more of the ‘next generation’ into the joys of scuba diving and the marine world

Q: You are also a talented underwater photographer. When did you first pick up a camera to venture into the depths with, and what is your favourite style of shooting – wide-angle or macro?

A: Thanks to Carolyn Pascal, a former Publisher of Skin Diver Magazine and one of my best friends, she encouraged Bjorn Harms of Pioneer Research (SeaLife) to be a sponsor of Kids Sea Camp. We offer free SeaLife Cameras on every trip for adults and kids to use and learn to use.

Fraser Purdon was my permanent rep and, with his at-the-time six year old Sophie, would come and teach photography and that was my introduction.

At first, it was awesome to share all the kid’s photos, and I would collect them and make a slide show at the end of the week. We would give all the photos to the families to keep and the tagline was formed ‘Give them a memory to last a lifetime’.

Carolyn Pascal started to then send us a pro photographer each year Michelle Westmoreland, Bill Harrigan, David Fleetham, Annie Crawley, Guy Harvey, Carey Chen, etc, etc – the list went on. I had the honour to learn something from each of them along the way.

Finally, I took some classes with my sea sister Cathy Church and also Brad Holland, Jesse Alpert and a few others who took me under their wings. I will proudly say I can hold my own now.

I love family portraits underwater, it’s my favourite part of the trip. Seeing so many happy faces blowing bubbled together.

I’m in heaven. In my private time, I love to shoot macro, and my favourite personal places to shoot include sitting under the dock at Buddy Dive in Bonaire, and exploring the Philippines. Bigs Eggert introduced me to muck diving here. Oh my god, was that a whole new exciting world for me. It’s my number one!

I also really love St Lucia for its macro, wrecks, and basket stars. I so enjoy the Galapagos – sea lions and marine iguanas are just unforgettable and so playful.

I have to say, my husband is the world’s best spotter. That comes with a lot of weight, considering I have dived around the world. He never fails me on finding things that are seemingly next to impossible to find.

Q: You have a host of awards to your name, including DEMA Hall of Fame, Reaching Out, Women Divers Hall of Fame, Sea Hero, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from PADI. What does it mean to you personally to be recognized by so many of your peers?

A: It means the world to me. The dive industry is incredibly nurturing and empathetic, it’s a very small industry, and everyone knows each other. To be honest, we are all a really mostly good bunch, our hearts lead and we still run on a hug, a handshake, and your word.

Here is the answer to that question – please watch and listen to this video (t.ly/GX1SZ), because it’s truly from my heart. My mom was dying of pancreatic cancer at home when I made this speech.

I did not want to leave her but she looked at me and said, ‘Margo Anne, I don’t want you to stop living because I am dying! You go accept that award and I am going to sit here and cheer you on from home. Go!’

Q: What is your most-memorable diving experience?

A: Ha ha, that’s a funny one. My life is about making memories to last a lifetime. I would ask all of you Kids Sea Camp families out there to post your memories to last a lifetime and show the world how important diving has been to your kids and your family.

My best memories are with my own family. Proud moment of watching my own husband 18 years ago become a diver with my then-ten-year-old son.

All their dive achievements over the years, this summer when Tom became a Divemaster and watched him with his little Panda beanie underwater in the Galapagos being a DM.

I’ve written so many stories about my kids. The first time I forgot my dive computer and I turned around and my little buddy and daughter caught me at the back of the boat and strapped it on my wrist, held my hand and we jumped in together. Our family dives together.

You know what I’m talking about, Mark. Luke was six years old when I first met him at Kids Sea Camp, right? You are a proud dad and a valued member of the dive industry – wouldn’t you say the same? Our savoured moments are with our family.

I have one of the largest customer dive bases of grandparents and growing each year. They tell me the most important thing in life for them right now is time. It’s short and running out.

They want to spend time with their kids and their grandkids but not just any time – valuable, unplugged, memorable time. They want to create memories with their kids and grandkids that will last a lifetime. They say there is nothing that unplugs and reconnects a family like scuba diving.

Q: On the flip side, what is your worst diving memory?

A: Those unfortunately are a few as well. The hardest part of what I do, is disappointing anyone. That is failure to me. My biggest, hardest moments are when a parent negates very important medical information on dive forms.

They do not understand how serious this is. Diving is not like snow skiing or basketball, etc. When parents do not advise that a child has a special need, takes medication for a disease or has a disability for whatever reason they have, this is done.

Although in 23 years, we have never had a dive accident with any children, we have prevented many. Not telling me a child has diabetes or is autistic or deaf or suffers from seizures or is taking breathing medication, etc, is my greatest disappointment.

Because finding that out on location and having to look at a little person and tell them they cannot participate in the programme they are so excited about is heart-wrenching.

All of those things I mentioned have happened and thankfully been caught but end in disappointing a child. We have the ability to work with most of those scenarios mentioned when we have the information and parents have doctor’s authorization for the safety of the child. Having to tell a little boy or girl they can’t dive is the worst.

Bubblemaker and SEAL Team sessions in a pool

I dislike having to provide all the forms and waivers to parents, there are a lot, but the information is very important and its super important for parents to understand what can safely be provided and what can’t.

I had a dad yell at me and hang up on me because when he advised about the regular seizures his granddaughter had, I advised we could not take her diving. Seizures are a no-go. That has happened more than once.

My job is beautiful and fun and incredibly rewarding, and sometimes it’s hard. I have several high-functioning autistic kids that have been diving with me for years. I have great joy in sharing my world with theirs.

Diving has age-appropriate mandates for a reason. I had to adhere to them with my own kids, and I don’t make exceptions.

Q: What does the future hold for Margo Peyton and Kids Sea Camp?

A: I wish our industry corporations and operators would play a little nicer in the sandbox with each other – at the end of the day we need each other and a success for one is a success for all.

People always ask me why KSC is a PADI-based organization. I do like people to know that is what I grew up with, and what I learned.

When I started the team at PADI John Cronin was an early supporter as well as Drew Richardson, Bob Coleman, Theresa Kaplan, James Morgan, etc – provided me with tools and advice, and encouragement to proceed. PADI created the programmes for my own two kids, and that was what I knew.

My dad used to say, ‘f it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. PADI made sense for Kids Sea Camp, it still does. That is not to say that I’m not impressed with SSI and their junior dive programmes and their Scuba Rangers Programmes. Hats off to them as well, and I applaud their success!

We need them to be successful, we need more kids learning to love diving and we need it to be safe and fun and with oversight and well-trained instructors. These are all our babies, so when it comes to kids, there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. We should all be a team.

That means gear manufacturers, resort operators, etc. I should not be the only one out there demanding a one instructor-to-two kid ratio.

Obviously, with tens of thousands of divers over 23 years, I’m a bit of an expert in the matter and well-trained pros in the water with kids at low ratios is key.

So to answer your question, my future is all about making diving safer for kids and inspiring more kids and families to dive and travel. We need to focus on ‘Generation NOW’ and keep them safe, make diving affordable and fun – remember kids may only be 10% of our population, but they are 100% of our future.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver UK #80

