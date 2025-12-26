Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Christmas Day scuba custom kept up in Guernsey

Find us on Google News
Christmas Day dive in St Peter Port (Rumburak3)
St Peter Port harbour (Rumburak3)
Advertisement

Local and visiting scuba-diving groups took part in the annual Christmas Day harbour dive in Guernsey’s main town St Peter Port yesterday, as part of a Channel Islands tradition that has endured for decades. 

With most commercial vessel traffic paused for the holiday, the harbourmaster grants special permits each year to allow divers to explore sections of the harbour off-limits for recreational diving at other times of year.

“Christmas Day is the only day on which diving by organised groups can be carried out safely in the designated harbour areas,” said head of port operations Jerome Davis.

The dives began at around 8am and continued through to noon, with some 28 participants registered under approved dive teams, according to official harbour notices.

Scallops and artefacts

Divers from the local Blue Dolphins Sub-Aqua Club (BDSAC) and six other groups surveyed the Pierheads section of harbour floor, on the look-out for anything from scallops to historical remains.

One previous Christmas Day dive in St Peter Port harbour famously revealed a 3rd-century Gallo-Roman shipwreck that would become known as ‘Asterix’. It was discovered in the harbour entrance by local diver and wreck-researcher Richard Keen in 1982.  

Guernsey Coastguard and harbour officials monitored conditions to ensure the safety of participants, as larger numbers of local swimmers also took advantage of the calm waters on the day.

The annual dive-in complements other festive customs in the Bailiwick, including the mass Polar Bear Swim at La Vallette and the Boxing Day Dip at Cobo Bay.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
David: The Jupiter Shadow: A Dream Encounter at 90 Feet
Sonny: Search for fish-collector CCR diver called off
Eric Lorenz: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef
Denis Habza: Bell Boys: Why Shipwreck Bells Are the Ultimate Trophy in Wreck Diving
AWASI: Lionfish Stings: Symptoms, First Aid and What Divers Should Do
David Brown: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef
Donna Kravosec: Scuba Diver Q&A: Liz Parkinson
Dani Kaye MSc: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef
CompuDude: Backscatter XTerminator Review: The Underwater Photography Software Everyone Is Talking About
Frederic: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News