Christmas Day scuba custom kept up in Guernsey

Local and visiting scuba-diving groups took part in the annual Christmas Day harbour dive in Guernsey’s main town St Peter Port yesterday, as part of a Channel Islands tradition that has endured for decades.

With most commercial vessel traffic paused for the holiday, the harbourmaster grants special permits each year to allow divers to explore sections of the harbour off-limits for recreational diving at other times of year.

“Christmas Day is the only day on which diving by organised groups can be carried out safely in the designated harbour areas,” said head of port operations Jerome Davis.

The dives began at around 8am and continued through to noon, with some 28 participants registered under approved dive teams, according to official harbour notices.

Scallops and artefacts

Divers from the local Blue Dolphins Sub-Aqua Club (BDSAC) and six other groups surveyed the Pierheads section of harbour floor, on the look-out for anything from scallops to historical remains.

One previous Christmas Day dive in St Peter Port harbour famously revealed a 3rd-century Gallo-Roman shipwreck that would become known as ‘Asterix’. It was discovered in the harbour entrance by local diver and wreck-researcher Richard Keen in 1982.

Guernsey Coastguard and harbour officials monitored conditions to ensure the safety of participants, as larger numbers of local swimmers also took advantage of the calm waters on the day.

The annual dive-in complements other festive customs in the Bailiwick, including the mass Polar Bear Swim at La Vallette and the Boxing Day Dip at Cobo Bay.