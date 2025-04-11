Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Divers fined for tormenting turtle in Malaysia

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Divers fined: A turtle is restrained by members of a dive-group in Malaysia
A turtle is restrained by members of a dive-group in Malaysia

Five scuba divers and a dive operator have been fined in Malaysia after a video clip of mob harassment of a sea turtle went viral on social media and caused widespread public outrage, not least among other divers and conservationists. 

The incident occurred at a site off Manukan Island in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park in Semporna, northern Borneo in March.

The Sabah tourism, culture & environment ministry (KePKAS) has since issued “compound notices” to a handful of the divers present, as well as to the company that had organised the diving. 

In Malaysia a compound notice can be used for certain offences as an alternative to requiring an offender to face trial in court. It provides a chance for an uncontested charge to be settled through payment of a fixed penalty. 

The harassment was in violation of the Sabah Wildlife Enactment 1997 regulations, under which sea turtles are fully protected. It is illegal for anyone other than an appointed wildlife warden to handle adult turtles, their eggs or hatchlings.

TRACC initiative

It was the Tropical Research & Conservation Centre (TRACC) in Semporna that initially issued an appeal to trace the location and the identities of the divers featured in the 30sec clip, which had been shot and shared by someone in the dive-group. TRACC also notified the Sabah Wildlife Department and Sabah Parks about the incident.

The clip showed what is thought to be a dive-guide holding the clearly distressed and confused turtle from behind by its shell, while other divers touch the turtle's shell and limbs and pose beside it as it struggles to break free. 

YouTube video

Apart from the possibility that the turtle had urgently needed to breathe during the period of restraint, such extreme stress to an animal can be injurious and even fatal.

Another related and longer clip shows a member of the dive-group holding onto a moving whale shark.

Describing the divers’ actions as “irresponsible”, the tourism ministry stated: “We urge all tourism operators to play a more responsible role in ensuring compliance with guidelines and regulations. The state government remains committed to environmental conservation and has warned that it will not tolerate any violations of wildlife protection laws.”

The penalties imposed are unknown but the maximum fine for the offence is 50,000 ringgits (about £8.700) and/or one to five years’ in prison.

Also on Divernet: Deported diver returns – but faces pipefish charge, Deportation order for ‘ugly video’ divers, Manatee turned into Trump billboard, ‘Stupid’ orca body-slammer gets off with fine, Whale-shark joy-ride ends in arrests

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving | Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Confused about how to use twinset valves or perform a proper valve shutdown drill? You’re not alone. In this AskMark episode, Mark explains how valves work on twin cylinders, including how to safely open and close them, how isolator valves function, and why valve drills (also known as shutdown drills or V-Drills) are critical for diagnosing leaks during technical and recreational dives. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ Mark also shares tips on muscle memory for reaching your left and right posts, isolator-first vs isolator-last logic, and how to prevent over-tightening or unsafe valve positioning. This guide is perfect for divers transitioning to twinsets, sidemount divers curious about manifold setups, or anyone wanting to improve their gas management skills. Let us know in the comments how your instructor taught valve drills and don’t forget to leave your questions using #AskMark to get featured in a future video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES - Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews - Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom - Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. This video's content, including text, graphics, images, and information, is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 🔎 Related Phrases: How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving, Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained, How Twinset Valves Work In Diving, Scuba Valve Drill Tutorial, Shutdown Drill For Twin Cylinders, How To Use Twinset Isolator Valve, Twinset Manifold Explained, Best Way To Close Dive Valves, V-Drill For Scuba Divers, Twin Cylinder Gas Management Tips, Scuba Regulator Shutdown Steps, How To Practice Twinset Valve Drills, Muscle Memory For Valve Shutdowns #scubadiving #askmark #twinset #scubavalves #shutdownskills #divingsafety #scubatraining #scubatech #divetips #manifoldvalve #valvedrill #scubagear #divingtechniques #scubacommunity #technicaldiving

How Do Valves Work on Twin Cylinders? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Could you do a video on how to deal with the valves and manifold on twin cylinders. It’s confusing to remember which way to open the valves and it’s easy to get wrong particularly in emergencies. Thanks
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving | Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained

How Long Does Air Last In A Scuba Tank? Important Safety Tips You Should Know #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank Ever wonder how long you can store air in your scuba tank before it goes bad? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ This is one of the most common questions divers ask, especially if you don’t dive regularly. In this video, I answer exactly how long you can keep breathing air inside a scuba cylinder before it should be drained or replaced. I also explain why air quality can degrade over time, how moisture and contaminants play a role, and why proper storage (like keeping cylinders upright) matters. We also talk about nitrox refills and how dive shops handle draining air before topping up with mixed gas. Whether you’re holding onto a full tank after hydro testing or just prepping for your next trip, this video gives you real-world advice to stay safe and make the most of your air fills. Drop your dive questions with #AskMark in the comments for a chance to be featured in a future video. ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 🔎 Related Phrases: How Long Does Air Last In A Scuba Tank, Important Safety Tips You Should Know, How Long Can You Store Air In Scuba Tank, Storing Air In Dive Cylinder, Scuba Tank Air Expiration, Air Quality In Dive Cylinder, Scuba Cylinder Maintenance Tips, How To Store Scuba Tank Properly, Safe Storage Time For Breathing Air, Does Air Go Bad In Scuba Tank, Nitrox Tank Refills Procedure, Moisture In Dive Tank Risks, How To Drain A Dive Cylinder #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank #airfillsafety #scubasafety #cylinderstorage #nitroxfill #scubagearcare #divingquestions #scubatips #divingadvice #diveprep #cylindermaintenance #scubacommunity #scubainfo

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Does Air Last In A Scuba Tank? Important Safety Tips You Should Know

Top Dive Shows in 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss | Global Scuba Events Calendar #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Looking for the best dive shows to attend in 2025? Here’s your complete global guide. Mark shares a month-by-month breakdown of major scuba diving expos and events worldwide, including DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE, and more in this video. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ Whether you're planning to meet gear manufacturers, test the latest scuba tech, book a dive trip, or network with dive pros and underwater photographers, this video highlights what each event offers. This is your go-to dive show calendar, from massive international exhibitions like Boot Düsseldorf and EUDI to regional favorites in the UK, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Check the description for the full list and links to official websites. Let us know in the comments which dive show you're heading to and what you're most excited to see this year ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES - Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews - Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom - Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. Timestamps 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. This video's content, including text, graphics, images, and information, is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 🔎 Related Phrases: Top Dive Shows in 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss, Global Scuba Events Calendar, Top Dive Shows In 2025, Best Scuba Diving Events This Year, Global Dive Show Calendar 2025, Where To Find Dive Expos, Dive Show Schedule For Divers, Upcoming Scuba Trade Shows, Scuba Travel And Gear Events, DEMA Dive Show 2025 Preview, GO Diving UK Dive Show Info, ADEX Asia Dive Expo Details, MIDE Malaysia Dive Expo 2025, EUDI Italian Dive Show Highlights #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel #scubacommunity #scubagear #diveexpo #scubashow2025 #scubadivingevents #divingindustry #underwatergear #scubadiver #scubatech #scubadestinations #dema2025 #askmark

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Top Dive Shows in 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss | Global Scuba Events Calendar

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Platon Alexiades: WW2 sub graveyard reported off Tunisia
Gregg S: Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer
James Adams: Treasure-hunter’s bid to salvage shallow wreck overturned
Dave Diver: Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: The passing of Mr Scuba
Recent News
Divers fined for tormenting turtle in Malaysia Divers fined for tormenting turtle in Malaysia
Divers left at sea consider negligence action Divers left at sea consider negligence action
Soft Magic Descending hits spot with diver-judges Soft Magic Descending hits spot with diver-judges
Ice-dives, pull-ups: Freedivers target record books Ice-dives, pull-ups: Freedivers target record books
‘Fool’s gold rush’: Deep-sea mining outdated, warn experts ‘Fool’s gold rush’: Deep-sea mining outdated, warn experts
Tragic wreck of ‘safest’ ship found in Lake Superior Tragic wreck of ‘safest’ ship found in Lake Superior
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month