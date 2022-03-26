‘Deviant’ diving instructor dodges prison

A Scottish scuba diving instructor with what appeared to be a foot fetish was caught in a police sting operation – but although now placed on the sex offender’s register he has been spared a prison sentence.

Michael Bramham, 44, was working as a PADI assistant instructor when, in early 2020, he responded to a Gumtree advertisement offering babysitting services in the North-east of England. The details of the case were set out at Falkirk Sheriff Court, where sentencing took place on 24 March.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ad purported to have been placed by a 14-year-old schoolgirl – but was in fact the work of English police carrying out an operation targeting child abusers, according to Scottish press court reports.

Bramham responded to ask if the girl would consider a modelling job, not realising that he was exchanging emails with a female police officer. He repeatedly requested photographs of her, and suggested that he would pay £100 if they could meet for an after-school photo-shoot.

Basins of goo

For the prosecution, Cheryl Clark said that Bramham proposed: “You’ll be barefoot and bare-legged and getting gunge poured on the soles of your feet, standing in buckets of gunge, and sat on a chair using your feet to pick sweets out of basins of goo.”

He wanted to know what the girl would be wearing and when she would be 15. He also told her to delete the emails so that her mother would not see them.

When he later told her that he had booked a room at a Newcastle hotel, he promised an extra £160 payment “if I can smell your bare feet for half an hour… and you rub them in my face for a bit. If they’re sweaty, that’s better”.

Arrested on pier

Officers visited Bramham’s home at Denny, Stirlingshire on 10 June, 2020 and found his then wife and young child there. They learnt that the instructor was working on Scotland’s north-west coast and he was arrested that afternoon on a pier at Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool.

Bramham had pleaded guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with an older child for the purposes of sexual gratification. However, a psychological report had shown that Bramham did not have a foot fetish, according to defence solicitor Gary McAteer.

Reserving mitigation, McAteer said: “Men are men, they go out in boats. He received very significant online threats, but he’s since come back to work. It’s been a bit rough, but it’s settled.” Bramham, a first offender, had since moved to Edinburgh.

Setting out the sentence, Sheriff Simon Collins QC described Bramham’s behaviour as “very odd… as in deviant” and “obviously criminal”. He placed him on the sex offenders’ register under supervision for two years, wth restricted Internet access, warning him that any breach of the order was likely to result in a custodial sentence.