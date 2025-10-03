Dive fraternity devastated by death of tech-diving pioneer Michael Menduno

The global diving fraternity is reeling after news broke today of the untimely passing of Michael Menduno, editor-in-chief of the InDEPTH online diving magazine and the man who coined the term ‘technical diving’.

As reported on Divernet on 2 September, Michael had suffered a stroke and was receiving treatment in hospital. Unfortunately, he has died after a valiant battle to regain his health.

Menduno, often referred to as M2, started and edited the influential aquaCORPS: The Journal for Technical Diving and its sister-magazine Technical Diver. Published between 1990 and 1996, the titles played a pivotal role in bringing advanced diving techniques into mainstream awareness.

Michael Menduno ‘back in the day’ – as he explained: “TBT (circa 1992) – My original aquaCORPS office (and ride) at Five Brothers Grocery, Southward St. in Key West, FL. just near the cemetery. I organized the first technical diving conference (tek.93) from this phone with a borrowed phone-calling card and my trusty day timer (the iPad of its day). Key West Diver was a 15 minute ride away

Tech dive event visionary

He was instrumental in organising major events such as the Tek, EUROTek and ASIATek conferences and the early Rebreather Forums, as well as RF4 in Malta in 2023.

He got his open-water certification in 1976, and his full-cave – through the National Association for Cave Diving (NACD) in 1990. He then worked closely with Captain Billy Deans in the early 1990s to establish the first US technical-diving training centre.

InDEPTH continued the tradition of high-quality tech-diving journalism established by Meduno in the 1990s, and he also wrote for other diving publications.

Editorial Director Mark Evans said: “I am totally in shock to hear of the passing of M2. What makes it even-more upsetting is the fact that I had literally just been speaking to him a couple of weeks before he suffered his stroke, and we had been planning a Q&A in Scuba Diver, and to have him as a Main Stage speaker at our Scuba Shows in Long Beach and Atlantic City in 2026. He was so excited, as were we, and we left it that we would discuss details near the time. Absolutely devastated that none of that will now never happen. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Photo credits: Michael Menduno / Jason Brown