Dudley Dolphins complete 24-hour dive

Advertisements

A 24-hour charity dive in aid of BBC Children in Need has been carried out by a West Midlands club. The Dudley Dolphin Scuba & Snorkelling Club has so far raised more than £1,440 through its collective initiative at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, Dudley.

The BSAC club is based at Dudley Water Sports Centre at the reservoir where the charity dive was carried out. It was formed back in 1964 to dive primarily at the site.

Advertisement Advertisement

Members dived in shifts for up to an hour at a time last weekend (15-16 October), taking with them under water Pudsey, the charity’s bear mascot.

Less-experienced divers were given half-hour stints, and altogether some 35 club-members aged between 14 and 65 took part.

(Dudley Dolphins)

The marathon was organised by member Ryan Nokes, who remained on site at the reservoir for the entire 24 hours to make sure that everything went according to plan.

“We just wanted to do something good – we wanted to challenge ourselves, and 24 hours of diving is a challenge,” he told the local Express & Star. Dudley Dolphin’s JustGiving page remains open for donations.

Also on Divernet: Inland Sites Diver’s Guide 2021