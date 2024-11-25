British diver dies in Greece, instructors arrested

A 25-year-old man from the UK has died after reportedly losing consciousness while scuba diving off Greece's Attica coast near Athens, on the afternoon of 24 November.

According to the Mirror, the unnamed diver was a tourist accompanied by a 46-year-old instructor and his 37-year-old assistant – both of whom it understands from the Hellenic Coast Guard have since been arrested. They are reported to be facing manslaughter charges.

Emergency services attended the scene and rushed the diver to hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem examination was set to take place at Athens’ School of Medicine's forensic & toxicology laboratory.

The local port authority was reported to have confiscated diving equipment provided by the diving company and to be carrying out initial investigations.

The town of Vouliagmeni lies some 20km south of the capital city on the “Athens Riviera”, and is popular with locals and tourists for its beaches and clear waters. Temperatures in the Aegean Sea remain above 20°C at this time of year.

