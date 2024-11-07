Two well-known dive liveboards blaze

Two liveaboards well-known to scuba divers, one operating in the Egyptian Red Sea and the other in the Maldives, have suffered what are reported to be catastrophic fires.

The three-deck Nouran, operated by Red Sea Explorers, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

The 36m mahogany-hulled liveaboard, built in 2006, ran both northern and southern Red Sea itineraries out of Hurghada, with the regular week-long southern trips taking in the Brothers, Daedalus and Elphinstone. It accommodated up to 24 guests, with facilities for technical divers.

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

In the Maldives, meanwhile, the 37m steel-hulled Blue Voyager, operated by Master Liveaboards, caught fire in the early hours of today (7 November) while on a maintenance break in port at Hulhumalé near the capital Malé – so no guest divers were involved and there were no other casualties.

The award-winning Blue Voyager was built in 2001 and could carry 26 guests in its three suites and 10 cabins. It was the only vessel in the Master fleet operating in the Maldives.

“After attempting to control the fire, all crew evacuated the boat safely,” stated Master Liveaboards. “We are already evaluating the issues created by the fire on upcoming trips. Guests who are likely to be affected will be contacted in due course.

“We are relieved that this incident was not more serious and that everyone who was on board is safe.”

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

