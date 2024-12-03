The next generation of online dive log

While some people are still content to break out the old-fashioned paper logbook and sit down post-dive to scribble away the details of their last dive, more and more divers are turning to more-advanced, more-interactive methods of keeping a record of their dives – and the new online dive log from www.divelogs.com boasts a plethora of innovative features.

Version 3 of the online dive log is fully integrated into an extensive world map database of diving locations, and enables the user to easily keep track of their equipment, dives, and trips – and with it all being based online, you can access your data from anywhere in the world simply by logging in.

At the core of this easy-to-use product – which is designed to run on smartphones and large desktops – is an advanced, fully editable grid-based dive log, that was designed from the outset to save you time and effort, and make your data entry more efficient. It incorporates premium custom filtering and copy-and-paste editing across multiple dives at the same time – just like Excel.

The dive log is far more than just a simple record of your dives. It is jam-packed with innovative features, such as being able to search for a dive site from the extensive library of locations, gain access to DiveLogs’ premium Fish ID database, or manage your equipment used.

The online dive log has the ability to import from multiple different file formats and applications, and you can export all of your data in standard UDDF file format.

Grid editing, much like Excel

DiveLogs Mike Fenney said: “We spend so much time, money, and effort to go diving! An online dive log is a real opportunity to go beyond the basics of when, where, and what I did in my dives. It should be more than just a record – it should help us relive those dives in our memories, see big picture trends in how we can (and did!) improve, and get a feel for just how much of this big blue planet we have explored. And it should be easy and fast to use.

“This has always been the goal behind divelogs.com. The big blue planet we did many years ago with our beautiful base map tiles (seeing this running on a full-scale monitor is special). The fast and easy to use came in version 3 with the world’s first online fully editable grid dive log that behaves like Excel.

“Now, the latest features of version 3.1 of our online dive log are focused on the other two: memories (seeing photos and videos embedded in your dives), and big picture trends with the new analytics module (of all the charts we created when testing the analytics module, it was the ability to see the relationship between SAC rate and weight carried that showcased the level of insights available).”

Your data is securely stored and backed up on DiveLogs’ own dedicated server in a UK data centre, and being eco-friendly, this facility uses 100 percent renewable energy.

The standard online dive log is feature-rich, with no limits on number of dives entered, but there are premium features available – such as access to the Fish ID database (as mentioned above) and advanced photo editing tools – for an annual subscription that costs £20 (or an equivalent amount if available in your local currency).

You can access all manner of analytical data, including gas usage, max depth, SAC rate, and more.

Redefining the dive log

At the heart of Version 3 is the online dive log itself, which is held in an advanced grid with lots of ways to do fast editing and importing of dives, and includes interactive profile charts, as well as tight integration with your equipment list and the base map, to give you a host of information on what kit you have used, and where you have dived – all at your fingertips.

You can add, import and delete dives in the online log book, bring in your dive computer profiles, add comments, photographs and videos, and show alerts and gas switching, manage your dive log buddies, edit the dive gear you used on dives, and link it all to the dive site database.

You can easily manage your photographs and videos within DiveLogs

Know your gear

Can’t remember what equipment you used on your last dive? Struggle to recall what weights you required? A separate equipment grid holds all of your own dive gear, and any rental items, allowing you to create equipment groups, add to and edit your dive gear lists, and view the usage history of your equipment.

You can access the Fish ID database, and learn where particular species have been sighted

Explore our watery world

A core feature of Version 3 of the online dive log is the beautifully designed and very interactive world map database. It integrates fully with the dive log, adding a whole new dimension when you refer back to past dives. However, it is far more than just a way of marking up where you have dived. It is also a large and growing resource that can aid you in finding your next place to dive – and you can help out other dive log users by leaving reviews, so they can decide if that particular dive site is for them.