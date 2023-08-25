Should We Teach Nitrox in Foundational Courses? #askmark #scuba

Bookmark (0)

No account yet? Register

Follow Divernet on Google News

Facebook Share Twitter Share Google+ Share

Should We Teach Nitrox in Foundational Courses? #askmark #scuba

@geemac44
#ASKMARK There appears to be extensive information that highlights the greater benefits of nitrox diving over air. If nitrox is the best gas to benefit the recreational diver then why not bypass air and begin instructing students on how to best use nitrox from lesson one of open water recreational diving? Yes! It's another qualification process and additional revenue but do we need to revisit instructing methodology from a ‘cost v benifit’ equation – from a students perspective, especially the monetary outlay when all things relative to using air become redundant, and further expenditure is necessary to become nitrox qualified to enjoy more ‘bottom time’ safely?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

related Divernet Posts

Popular Divernet Posts

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks