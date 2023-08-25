Should We Teach Nitrox in Foundational Courses? #askmark #scuba

#ASKMARK There appears to be extensive information that highlights the greater benefits of nitrox diving over air. If nitrox is the best gas to benefit the recreational diver then why not bypass air and begin instructing students on how to best use nitrox from lesson one of open water recreational diving? Yes! It's another qualification process and additional revenue but do we need to revisit instructing methodology from a ‘cost v benifit’ equation – from a students perspective, especially the monetary outlay when all things relative to using air become redundant, and further expenditure is necessary to become nitrox qualified to enjoy more ‘bottom time’ safely?

