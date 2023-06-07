Wing Design Fix the Taco Effect? #askmark @ScubaDiverMagazine

Facebook Share Twitter Share Google+ Share

Will This Wing Design Fix the Taco Effect? #askmark @ScubaDiverMagazine

Lenny Zimmermann
@zarlorz
#askmark
I've been watching plenty of your videos lately (including lots of older ones) and a common question I'd seen was if there was some way to get a single wing style that works for both single and double cylinder set-ups with the answer always being no with lots of good reasons you mention for why that is. However, it seems to me that with the main problem on a double-wing with a single cylinder being the “taco effect” has there not been a simple frame (like a baby backplate, if you will) that would fit to the inside of the wing to hold that inner part down with a single cylinder just as if you had 2 cylinders in there? Think of a butterfly set-up where the “wings” hold down the webbing on the inside of the double wing. Seems to me that might solve that problem or am I missing something? Thanks for all the great vids and advice!

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Follow Divernet on Google News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

related Divernet Posts

Popular Divernet Posts

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks