Will This Wing Design Fix the Taco Effect? #askmark @ScubaDiverMagazine

Lenny Zimmermann

@zarlorz

#askmark

I've been watching plenty of your videos lately (including lots of older ones) and a common question I'd seen was if there was some way to get a single wing style that works for both single and double cylinder set-ups with the answer always being no with lots of good reasons you mention for why that is. However, it seems to me that with the main problem on a double-wing with a single cylinder being the “taco effect” has there not been a simple frame (like a baby backplate, if you will) that would fit to the inside of the wing to hold that inner part down with a single cylinder just as if you had 2 cylinders in there? Think of a butterfly set-up where the “wings” hold down the webbing on the inside of the double wing. Seems to me that might solve that problem or am I missing something? Thanks for all the great vids and advice!

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

