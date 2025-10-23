North and South Roatán Diving: Exploring Two Sides of Honduras’ Island Gem

Understanding the geography and geology of a dive site always adds to the enjoyment of the experience. Walt Stearns was reminded of this phenomenon on his most-recent Roatan diving journey, to the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras

While on the island of Roatan, I spent several days staying and diving with the folks at The Resort at Marble Hill (www. marblehillroatan.com), a boutique dive and adventure resort set on the island’s less-developed northeast coast. This location allowed me to explore the reefs of this lesser-dived region and included a day trip to the southern side of the island for a look at the contrasting sites found there.

Roatán – Where Geology Shapes Diving

Roatan, along with its two siblings – Utila to the west and Guanaja to the east – rests on top of a geological formation called Bonacca Ridge. This formation, which forms the southernmost portion of the 600-mile Mesoamerican Reef System, was formed as a result of an enormous crack along the Caribbean Sea floor some 40 to 50 million years ago. This same tectonic event created the deepest region of the Caribbean, the 5-miledeep Cayman Trench. When that portion of seabed buckled downward, lava from the Earth’s mantle welled up through a crack on the southern edge, creating the Bonacca Ridge.

Today, the ridge forms the backbone of Roatan, running east to west and rising to heights of 890 feet in the central portion of this 47-mile-long island. The southern side of the ridge has a more gradual slope and a wider shoreline that includes some areas of coastal mangroves. Here, reefs begin close to shore. By contrast, the ridge’s northern flank makes a more-precipitous drop to the ocean, and coral reefs start farther from shore. Is one side of Roatan better than the other? No, they are just different, and each has its attractions.

Diving Roatán’s North Coast – Walls, Canyons, and Blue Water Encounters

The first dive site I visited while staying at Marble Hill was Spy Glass, which is located west of the resort. This site is typical of the underwater landscapes along this portion of the coast.

Here, high-relief coral formations that rise almost to the surface at low tide sit just over half a mile from shore.

The upper portion of the reef is riddled with deep crevices, undercuts, and narrow canyons that almost turn into grottoes in the 16ft-40ft depth range. As the reef makes its way deeper into the 50ft-70ft range, the valleys in the spur-and-groove formations lose relief, and at around the 90ft-100ft mark the slope transitions to a pronounced wall-like drop-off.

Diving Roatán’s North Coast Reef Wall Close-up of indigo hamlet on coral reef, Roatán north coast

This and other sites along the Punta Blanca region of Roatan’s north shore typically have excellent water clarity, as they are exposed to oceanic flows, and the lack of coastal mangroves and silt-laden shorelines further enhances underwater visibility. The proximity to blue water brings schools of jacks and spadefish, and increased chance of turtle, eagle ray and reef shark sightings.

In addition to the big stuffthat might swim by, divers on north shore reefs should also turn their attention to the smaller reef dwellers. One of my favourite finds in this area is the indigo hamlet (Hypoplectrus indigo). It is a spectacular palm-size fish identifiable by a dark indigo blue coloration across the body and fins that are offset by six lighter blue vertical bars that run from behind the eye to the base of its tail. Indigos are one of 17 different species of hamlets belonging to the genus Hypoplectrus found in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, and they are regarded as a signature species of Roatan’s north shore.

During my time at Marble Hill I made several more dives on the north shore, but fell far short of visiting the 30-plus sites on the resort’s dive center roster. On my final day I was offered a chance to dive the south shore, which involved a 50-minute boat ride to the east and through a winding mangrove channel to reach the island’s southern side.

Diving the South Coast — Calm Seas, Sponges, and Macro Life

On the island’s south shore in the region of Coxen Hole to Port Royal, reefs lie tight to the shoreline and begin in the 6ft-30ft range. Just beyond they take a vertical drop to a sandy shelf in the 90ft range, which then transitions to a steep grade that continues to deep water.

On this side of the island, there is minimal current or wave action, ample sunlight on the reefs and an abundance of sponge and soft coral growth. One trade-offis that underwater visibility can be variable from one week to the next due to storms or run-offduring the mainland’s rainy season.

The site we dived was Morat’s Wall, which is a classic example of Roatan’s southern shore topography. The wall starts shallow at a depth of around 20ft, making a sudden transition straight down to a depth of 80ft-90ft before turning into a soft sandy slope going offinto the gloom. The wall’s vertical faces were covered in some of the richest sponge growth on the island.

Roatán Diving: Morat’s Wall on the south side Spadefish can be seen diving Roatán’s south side Tiny teardrop crab camouflaged among sponges on Roatán south shore

The south side walls are a major draw if you are into small and cryptic critters. In addition to the Bay Island’s signature blue bell tunicates (Clavelina purerto-secensis), you have cryptic teardrop crabs (Pelia mutica), a species of vividly hued decorator crab the size of a fingernail.

This is the place you are most likely going find longlure frogfish (Antennarius multiocellatus), and longsnout seahorses (Hippocampus reidi).

Did you know? Roatán is an island located 30 miles off the coast of Honduras. It’s part of the Bay Islands, which mark the end of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest barrier reef. Roatan has over 150 marked dive sites!

The Resort at Marble Hill — Boutique Comfort Meets Caribbean Adventure

With just 20 private stand-alone guest residences set on 30 oceanfront acres, The Resort at Marble Hill is exactly the type of quiet, laid-back property I prefer, as I am not a fan of mega-resorts that leave you feeling like a small ant in a very large anthill. Though just 12 miles from the airport as the crow flies, it’s a leisurely 45-minute drive by road, and an hour removed from the West Bay area, where the majority of island visitors go.

The resort offers three types of hillside accommodations, all with ocean views. Closest to the dive center and built along the tree line are the Tree House Suites, featuring cottage-like vibes with a fully equipped kitchenette, a separate bedroom with a king-size bed and a private deck complete with an additional outside shower.

The Resort at Marble Hill Roatán The diving jetty at Marble Hill Resort

The Ocean Bungalows, which are the resort’s latest addition, feature a huge single-bedroom floor plan with king-sized beds positioned for direct views of the lagoon and the barrier reef beyond. The bathroom offers a massive four-byeight-foot shower with dual shower heads, and the outdoor terrace has a spa pool roomy enough for a two-person soak. Marble Hill’s third option, their Seaview Suites, provide amenities to rival a high-end studio apartment. Each comes with an in-suite lounge area complete a king-size bed furnishing, a full kitchenette and a private deck with a direct view of the water.

Marble Hill is also a working brewery and creamery with a working dairy farm on site. I took the tour of both the brewery and creamery, which is right next door to the resort’s Hillhouse reception area and hilltop restaurant. The tour culminated with a tasting session at the restaurant. The first two samples from the brewery were a very pleasant golden ale and an IPA. The third and fourth caught me by surprise in that one was an ale infused with blueberry, which I must admit was pretty good, and the other was a delicious chocolate-flavored ale.

Local craft beer made on site at Marble Hill Resort Roatán

Their in-house creamery does a remarkable job in crafting gourmet-level ice cream and cheeses, but be forewarned, the chocolate and caramel ice cream combo is dangerously good. All of which goes well the dining experience and dishes prepared by certified gourmet chefs.

One of the things I am seeing more often in my travels is that more and more places are relying on QR codes to get information. Marble Hill is one of those places. With your smartphone, simply scan the QR code posted in your room or anywhere else on the property and the entire list of activities — from watersports, spa services, tours and cultural excursions to what’s on the menu – is at your fingertips. The Wi-Fi service is quite good; good enough to use WhatsApp anytime to call home.

Marble Hill’s diving operation is set in a boathouse located on the end of a wooden pier. Recognized as a PADI five-star facility, the dive center is geared toward accommodating smaller, more-personalized dive groups. The center operates two 28-foot, outboard-powered panga-style skiffs, one of which is fully dedicated to scuba diving with bench seating, tank racks and a full-length canvas roof.

The typical dive schedule provides two morning dives at 8.30am and 11am. In between dives, the boat brings everybody back to the dive center rather than wait surface intervals out on the water. Afternoon and night dives are offered when enough divers show interest.

