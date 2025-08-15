MY White Pearl Of The Maldives

Editorial Director Mark Evans has been on a multitude of liveaboards during his long time in the dive industry, but he reckons that the MY White Pearl, currently plying the waters of the Maldives, is the most-luxurious and opulent he has been on yet, and truly deserves being referred to as a ‘superyacht’

It is rare that I am left awestruck, but as we approached the MY White Pearl on its diving dhoni for the first time, the striking vessel truly took my breath away. Whether it is the sheer scale of the thing -it is over 56 metres long -or the unusual design -just look at that bow! – I can’t say, but it certainly stands out from the rest of the liveaboard fleet moored up outside Male in the Maldives, and looks more like something you’d expect to see moored up in a swanky marina in the south of France rather than working as a dive boat.

This initial impression is only reinforced once you step on board. The finish is absolutely superb, from the wooden decking and stainless-steel fixtures to the gleaming white walls and hull. You know you are on board something special immediately.

This attention-to-detail continues throughout the vessel, from the airy air-conditioned dining room, expansive camera room, and salon area to the lavishly decorated and equipped cabins. There is even a gym area with free weights, a rowing machine and a stationary bicycle for those fitness freaks who need their workout fix, a laundry room for those wanting to keep on top of their clothing situation, and a comfortable work station – for those who simply cannot get away from the office. With Starlink on the boat, we had a fantastic wifi signal throughout the boat for the entire itinerary. I guess this can be seen as a good or a bad thing!

Proving beyond a doubt that this boat goes the next step, there is also a dedicated massage room, and given I was still struggling with back issues, I can attest to the skill of the spa team.

Soft corals on the Mahachfushi wreck

Breakfast time in the dining room of the MY White Pearl

Nurse shark

Alex is all smiles as he returns to the MY White Pearl

There are plenty of outside areas to relax, too. There are tables and chairs on the upper deck behind the cabins, and the top deck boasts a massive sofa encircling half of the area. This – and the bar – are under cover, but open to the sea breezes, while towards the stern, there are tables and chairs, and a host of sunbeds, that are perfect for the sun-worshippers.

The main deck is where the majority of the guests onboard tended to congregrate. Here you can find the gigantic six-metre jacuzzi, several tables and chairs, numerous sofas, and another bar, complete with a proper coffee machine. The staff soon had everyone’s preferences down pat, and I consumed a ridiculous amount of superb lattes over my week onboard!

Let’s talk more about the cabins. Our Deluxe Cabin was well appointed and had huge windows providing a beautiful sea view, and the bathroom looked more akin to what you’d find in a five-star hotel rather than on a boat.

Chunky seastar on the reef

Smooth sailing on the MY White Pearl

Sunset in the giant jacuzzi on the MY White Pearl

There was also plenty of storage, from a large wardrobe to a smaller unit and a bedside cabinet, and both beds had huge drawers underneath. I particularly liked the fact that each room was equipped with international plugs and USB ports, so wherever you travelled from, you would be able to plug in your appliances without any issues. Entry was gained via digital keypad lock systems, which spoke to you in a soothing voice…

The food on offer throughout the trip was, without a shadow of a doubt, some of the very best cuisine I have tasted on a liveaboard. The chef and his team did a sterling job producing a wide array of delicious dishes both at lunch and dinner. Chicken, beef and fish were supplemented with fresh vegetables, salads and rice, to name but a few. Breakfasts were equally appealing, with new offerings each day alongside the staples of fresh eggs, omelettes, etc, including some local Maldivian dishes.

The MY White Pearl also had the most-comprehensive selection of snacks I have ever seen, which I am not sure is good for the waistline! There were seemingly endless jars of cookies, sweets, even gummy bears, as well as tempting bowls of fruit. A true test of willpower… or the lack of it! So safe to say the boat was absolutely stunning, and it is easy to see why it is also chartered just as a yacht for cruising around the Maldives, but we were all here for one thing – the diving.

Diving the Maldives

The MY White Pearl offers a range of itineraries depending on the time of year, and we were on the eight-day/sevennight Best of Central Atolls route. There is also an 11-day/ten-night version of this itinerary, as well as one that takes in the famous Hanifaru Bay and the northern Atolls, two that focus on the Deep South, and one epic trip that includes the Central Atolls and the south. On our Best of Central Atolls itinerary, we were going to take in some of the best dive sites in South Male, Vaavu, South Ari and North Ari atolls. The Maldives is renowned for its pelagics and larger animals, such as whale sharks, manta rays, eagle rays and various shark species, as well as thrilling drifts, exciting channel dives and even the odd shipwreck, and this route would deliver all of these – and more.

