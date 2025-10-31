DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025 Announced

DPG is excited to announce the launch of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025

This long-established and widely respected contest celebrates the splendor of the oceans and the challenging art of underwater photography and video. The organizers call on underwater shooters of all levels, from novice to professional, to compete in what has become the “World Championship” of international underwater imagery events.

Huge Prizes to be won

The prizes, worth more than $85,000 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, and the latest underwater photo and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 10 categories—Unrestricted, Traditional, Macro, Wide Angle, Over-Under, Conservation, Portfolio, Compact, Cold Water, and Short Film. The photographer or filmmaker behind the top entry among the category winners will be crowned “DPG Grand Master 2025” and will receive a top trip prize and a top equipment prize.

All Star Panel of Judges

In addition to the coveted prizes, there is also huge status and kudos in being placed among the finalists. The selected winners are the world’s best underwater shooters, judged by an all-star panel. Their images and videos will expose millions of dive, travel and photography magazines and websites to their work worldwide.

Organizers Joe Tepper and Ian Bongso-Seldrup issued the following joint statement: “This year, DPG Masters is the biggest it’s ever been! The total prize pool is the largest we’ve had, with awesome dive trips and imaging equipment up for grabs. Our record 10 categories give amateurs and pros alike an opportunity to win, no matter their specialty or camera system. We can’t wait to find out who will be this year’s DPG Grand Master!”

The organizers are once again pleased to announce that 15% of entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation eﬀorts.