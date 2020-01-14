Underwater freewalker claims world record
Another day, another breath-hold record bid: Croatian freediver Boris Milosic has claimed the Guinness World Record for walking under water. Read more...
Deepest-dive dream comes at a price
The Triton deep-sea submersible Limiting Factor and its pilot Victor Vescovo have been in the Divernet headlines this year as they complete individual components of the six-month Ring of Fire expedition. Read more...
Perimeters of Ignorance
The more we know, the more we realise we don’t know – understanding that can mean the difference between life and death. Read more...
DIVERNET Xtra
WIN! WIN! WIN! A hand-embellished £150 Shark Print or one of four Nick Oneill £20 T-Shirts
"High Speed Pass" is a stunning limited edition hand-embellished print of a mako shark with an original watercolour on the border by celebrated British marine-life artist Nick Oneill. Read more...
Underwater freewalker claims world record
Another day, another breath-hold record bid: Croatian freediver Boris Milosic has claimed the Guinness World Record for walking under water. Read more...
Deepest-dive dream comes at a price
The Triton deep-sea submersible Limiting Factor and its pilot Victor Vescovo have been in the Divernet headlines this year as they complete individual components of the six-month Ring of Fire expedition. Read more...
Robo-jellies could monitor oceans
A moon jellyfish has been transformed into a “biohybrid robot”, able to move through water almost three times faster than normal. Read more...
Got a survival tale to sell?
Calling UK scuba divers: have you been rescued from a dangerous situation by the emergency services? A casting agency is looking for people who have survival stories to tell to take part in what they describe as a major advertising campaign. Read more...
For women only: art and diving
US diver and photo-journalist Brandi Mueller has an all-female outing up her sleeve in Saba in the Dutch Caribbean, where her guests can go scuba-diving by day and get creative with nightly art sessions in a “relaxing atmosphere”. Read more...
Double the bubble in Sulawesi
Oonasdivers and Murex Dive Resorts are offering divers the chance to spend 11 nights across two Indonesian destinations, Murex Manado and Murex Bangka. Read more...
Hollis HD200 BC
Looking for a rugged back-inflation single-tank BC? Read more...
Fourth Element Ocean Debris Bag
Sometimes, you really ought to aim to take something out of the ocean with you (by which we mean something that doesn’t belong there!). Read more...
Perimeters of Ignorance
The more we know, the more we realise we don’t know – understanding that can mean the difference between life and death. Read more...
The Diver Who Likes to Leave his Mark
With one foot in the diving world and the other in the art world, Jason deCaires Taylor has carved out a unique position for himself, but who is the man behind the now famous underwater sculptures? Read more...
The Gear of the Year
Our DIVER Testers select their favourite kit from the past 12 months, ask a selection of divers for their equipment wishes, and muse on what the New Year might bring… Read more...
DIVER TEST: Exposure Lights Action 1-100
The Exposure Action 1-100s do what they’re supposed to do. Their size and weight make them particularly appealing as the lights for an action-camera set-up, but they wouldn’t be out of place in the kit of any travelling diver. Read more...
DIVER TEST: Sherwood SR2
This is a nice regulator. It’s workmanlike and comfortable, and you can’t fault the ease of breathing. Recommended. Read more...
DIVERNET DIRECTORIES
Our wide range of listings is designed to help you find everything you need to help you enjoy your diving.
It lists all the business that will supply you with your diving needs, where to find them and what they offer – together with some great special offers and last minute opportunities
Start your browsing here…