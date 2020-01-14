Home2020-01-14T16:52:34+00:00

DIVERNET LATEST

DIVERNET Xtra

DIVING NEWS

Got a survival tale to sell?

Calling UK scuba divers: have you been rescued from a dangerous situation by the emergency services? A casting agency is looking for people who have survival stories to tell to take part in what they describe as a major advertising campaign.  Read more...

DIVER TRAVEL NEWS

For women only: art and diving

US diver and photo-journalist Brandi Mueller has an all-female outing up her sleeve in Saba in the Dutch Caribbean, where her guests can go scuba-diving by day and get creative with nightly art sessions in a “relaxing atmosphere”. Read more...

DIVER GEAR NEWS

DIVER FEATURES

The Gear of the Year

Our DIVER Testers select their favourite kit from the past 12 months, ask a selection of divers for their equipment wishes, and muse on what the New Year might bring… Read more...

DIVER TESTS

DIVERNET DIRECTORIES

Our wide range of listings is designed to help you find everything you need to help you enjoy your diving.

It lists all the business that will supply you with your diving needs, where to find them and what they offer – together with some great special offers and last minute opportunities
Start your browsing here…

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.