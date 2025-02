The Diving & Threat Exploitation Group, and the Role of Royal Navy Divers

Royal Navy minewarfare and clearance diving officer Lt Commander Chris Forster will be giving an eye-opening presentation about the role of the Diving & Threat Exploitation Group (DTXG), the Royal Navy’s specialist unit responsible for mine clearance diving, underwater explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and maritime counter-IED operations when he takes to the UK Stage at the GO Diving Show in March.

Lt Commander Forster has 12 years service in the Royal Navy, including ten years within the clearance diving community, and has significant operational experience, with deployments to the Arabian Gulf and to the Southwest Pacific.

The DTXG operates in complex and high-risk underwater environments, ensuring the safety of naval operations, commercial shipping, and critical maritime infrastructure.

This talk will explore the Group’s key responsibilities, including:

Mine Countermeasures (MCM): Detecting, neutralising, and disposing of naval mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Maritime EOD: Responding to underwater IED threats in harbours, shipping lanes, and offshore installations.

Special Operations Support: Assisting UK Special Forces (UKSF) in amphibious and covert operations.

Threat Exploitation: Analysing enemy explosive devices to improve countermeasure strategies.

A Royal Navy Clearance Diver inspects a floating mine contact during a training exercise.

The talk also highlights DTXG’s training, specialised equipment, and the integration of cutting-edge technology such as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Case studies of recent operations illustrate the Squadron’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios, while a discussion on emerging threats and future developments provides insight into the evolving nature of underwater EOD.

